Injuries minor in head-on crash

MIAMI COUNTY — Injuries were minor in a Thursday morning crash on County Road 25-A just south of the Farrington Interchange to I-75.

Law enforcement agencies in Miami County received a report of a vehicle operating recklessly around 9 a.m.

Minutes later the vehicle was involved in the crash.

Deputies on the scene said that the suspect vehicle was southbound on 25-A when it apparently went left of center, striking a northbound pickup truck head-on.

The car stopped on the highway and the pickup ended up in a corn field more than 100 yards north.

Piqua Fire Department and a Piqua medic responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies.