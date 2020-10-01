Injuries minor in head-on crash

By Mike Ullery

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Injuries were minor in a Thursday morning crash on County Road 25-A just south of the Farrington interchange to Interstate 75.

Law enforcement agencies in Miami County received a report of a vehicle operating recklessly around 9 a.m. Thursday. Minutes later the vehicle was involved in a crash.

Deputies on the scene said that the vehicle, driven by Paige Anderson, 30, was southbound on County Road 25-A when it apparently went left of center, striking a northbound pickup truck head-on.

The car stopped on the highway and the pickup ended up in a corn field more than 100 yards north of the crash.

Piqua Fire Department and a Piqua medics responded to the scene. Neither Anderson or the pickup driver, whose name was not available, were seriously injured.

Investigators believe that illegal substances were a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson, 30, was charged with driving under suspension and additional charges are pending the results of testing to see if she was impaired at the time of the incident.