Troy tennis sweeps Piqua; Milton wins SWBL: Tuesday sports roundup

TROY — After being rained out Monday, the Troy tennis team hosted rival Piqua Tuesday, sweeping the Indians (8-10) 5-0 to improve to 14-4 on the season.

At first singles, Josie Romick defeated Arabella Partee 6-2 6-1. At second singles, Liz Niemi defeated Izzy King 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5). At third singles, Taima Rajab defeated Paige Stumpff 6-1, 6-3.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea defeated Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks, 6-3, 6-1. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Maggie Wannemacher defeated Grace and Hannah Pleasant 6-2, 6-0.

SWBL Meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — After winning the regular season division title, Milton-Union cruised to another Southwestern Buckeye League tournament championship, winning four individual titles and scoring 29 points to runner-up Preble Shawnee’s 22 Tuesday at Thomas Cloud Park.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won her finals match 6-2, 6-4 to claim first place. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. At third singles, Maggie Black won in the finals, and at second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-2, 6-0 to claim first.

At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black lost 7-5, 6-2 in the finals and took second place.

“The girls showed up and played their games,” Milton-Union coach Jenny Fox said. “I am very proud of their hard work through this season.”

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 1,

Worthington Chr. 0

TROY — In a battle of two of the state’s top teams in Division III, Troy Christian — ranked No. 11 in the latest state poll — defeated No. 3 Worthington Christian 1-0 Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.

Alex Free scored the lone goal for Troy Christian (9-1-1) on an assist from Ty Davis.

Troy 12,

West Carrollton 0

TROY — Jon Hipolito had five goals and Gavin Marshall added five assists Tuesday night, leading Troy to a 12-0 win over West Carrollton.

Marshall also had two goals along with Jaden Williams and Bobby Gayhart, Robert Cox had a goal and Caleb Steggeman had one assist.

Milton-Union 4,

Dixie 1

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union (9-1, 7-0 SWBL Buckeye) maintained its hold on the division lead Tuesday, defeating Dixie 4-1.

Mason Grudich had three goals and an assist, Carson Brown had a goal and Landon Bechtel and Luke Daum each had an assist.

Sidney 5,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — Piqua (3-7-1) dropped its fourth straight Tuesday, falling to Sidney 5-1.

Nick Heath scored the lone goal for the Indians.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (11-0) 4, Xenia 0.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 7,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — Morgan Grudich set a new all-time Milton-Union career assists record Tuesday as the Bulldog girls soccer team scored a 7-0 victory at Dixie.

Grudich had a goal and two assists, giving her 44 assists for her career and breaking Kristen Dickison’s record of 43. Aulbrey Hergenrather had three goals and an assist, Ava Berberich had two goals, Rachel Jacobs had a goal and Kami Schatz and Delaney Hayes both had an assist.

Troy Christian 9,

Middletown Christian 0

MIDDLETOWN — Morgan Taylor, Megan Swartz and Honour Clemson each scored two goals as Troy Christian (6-4-3, 2-0-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) routed Middletown Christian 9-0 Tuesday.

Taylor also added an assist, Julia Newman, Erin Schenk and Sidney Taylor each had a goal, Keelie Miller and Zy Parker both had two assists and El Crawford and Addison Gwynne each had an assist.

Greenon 6,

Newton 3

ENON — Newton (3-6) fell behind 4-1 by halftime and ended up falling 6-3 at Greenon Tuesday.

Jaden Stein had two goals in the second half and Emma Szakal had one goal.

Other scores: Lehman 4, Delphos St. Johns 0.

• Volleyball

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team (8-5, 5-2 Cross County Conference) won its second match in as many nights Tuesday, sweeping Bradford 25-14, 25-20, 25-19. at home.

Nigella Reck had 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces, Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, six digs and an ace, Lauren York had nine kills, seven digs and an ace, Emmaline Kiser had nine kills and a block, Ellery Reck had 36 assists, three kills, an ace and three digs, Hillary Hoying had eight digs and Claire Fraley had a block.

Miami East 3,

Arcanum 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East returned to action Tuesday at home, sweeping CCC foe Arcanum 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

Sierra Kinnison had 14 kills, three digs and three assists, Kayly Fetters had six kills, an ace and a block, Megan McDowell had six kills, two digs, one assist and a block, Ava Jacomet had four kills, eight digs and three aces, Cadence Ray had three kills, two digs and a block, Ava Prince had 26 assists, three kills, three digs and two aces, Lauren Wright had seven digs and five aces, Delaney Frock had four aces and 10 digs and Cara Budd had an ace, a dig and an assist.

Other scores: Troy Christian (10-5, 6-3 MBC) 3, Legacy Christian 0. Greenville 3, Piqua (5-11) 0. Tri-Village 3, Newton 0. Franklin Monroe at Bethel ppd.