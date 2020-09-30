Tipp City resident makes 200th donation

DAYTON, Ohio – Tipp City’s Brian Harbison is a donor for all seasons. He marked his 200th lifetime blood donation by giving platelets Sept. 16 at Community Blood Center. He looked back over the years and wished he had donated more, then mused about future milestones.

“My goal is 365 now,” he said. “One for every day of the year.”

Brian began donating with CBC in 2005, making sure to visit at least three mobile blood drives a year in the Tipp City area.

“I wish I had done it 20 years ago!” he said. “After seven or eight years of doing whole blood I switched over to this. I don’t know why more people don’t donate.”

Harbison has been donating platelets and plasma since 2013 and tries to complete a full schedule of 24 donations per year. He reached his 200th milestone with his 15th donation of 2020. He has stayed true to that routine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I grew up in Greene County,” he said. “I was in the ’74 tornado. I was 12 years old. It seemed like it happened yesterday. Time flies. It was a miracle more people didn’t die.”

Brian values the eight and a half years he spent in the U.S. Air Force, saying, “It was a good life.”

He has logged 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service. As the seasons turn, he will return to CBC to donate.

“I’d like to get to 400 donations,” Brian said. “I’m going to keep giving as long as I can.”