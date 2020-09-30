Newton boys win sectional: Tuesday golf roundup

GREENVILLE/SIDNEY — The Newton boys golf team cruised to victory in the Division III sectional tournament Tuesday at Turtle Creek, with Ross Ferrell winning individual medalist honors. Meanwhile, Bradford placed fourth and also was able to qualify for next week’s district tournament.

Newton shot 343 to win, with Arcanum a distant second with 362. Ferrell shot 75 to claim medalist honors, with Franklin Monroe’s Brayden Cable finishing second with an 81.

Quinn Peters added an 86, Brady Downing shot 89, Mitchell Montgomery shot 93 and Chandler Peters shot 97.

Bradford, which shot 378 to finish fourth, will be making its first ever trip to the district tournament. Gage Wills shot 92 to lead the Railroaders, Scout Spencer and Keaton Mead both shot 95, Taven Leach shot 96 and Dalten Skinner shot 111.

Covington was 10th as a team with 414, with Grant Humphrey shooting 90 to finish 10th individually, one stroke shy of the fourth and final individual district qualifying spot. Job Morgan shot 103, Garret Fraley shot 108, Connor Humphrey shot 113 and Carter Maxson shot 136.

And at the D-III sectional tournament at Shelby Oaks, the season came to an end for Troy Christian and Lehman, with the Cavaliers finishing 11th and the Eagles 12th.

Lehman was 11th with 457. Noel Peterson shot 96, Hezekiah Bezy shot 103, John Gagnet shot 124, Taylor Geise shot 134 and Nicholas Wright shot 166.

Troy Christian was 12th with 465. Zane Harris shot 94, Noah Tullis and Carson Tucker both shot 122, Josh Flannery shot 127 and Marcus Rowe shot 131.

The district tournament will be Oct. 8 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

D-II Sectional

SPRINGFIELD — Milton-Union shot 368 and finished third at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid Park, qualifying for next week’s district tournament.

Max Grafflin and Nathan Thompson both shot 87 to lead the Bulldogs, Grady Vechazone shot 96 and Sam Case shot 98.

Miami East finished tied for fourth with Graham, shooting 370 — but the Falcons grabbed the final district qualifying spot on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Sam Zapadka shot 91, Noah King shot 92, Colin Jennings shot 93, Andrew Bevan shot 94 and Eric LeMaster shot 125.

Bethel was 12th with a 464. Kyle Brueckman shot 105, Zach Smith and Ben Sonnanstine shot 119, Drew Stitzel shot 121 and Sam Larsen shot 122.

The district tournament will be Tuesday at Glenview Golf Course.