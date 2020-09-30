Mike Mullen became an angel on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born on August 23, 1947 in Shelby County a son of the late Charles E and Betty F (Howell) Mullen.

Mike is survived by his wife Dorothy whom he married on June 21, 1969, a son, Daniel E. (Dianna) Mullen of Sidney, two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Mullen, a sister Sharon Layton and a brother Patrick (Deb) Mullen both of Sidney.

In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law, Warren Layton, preceded him in death. Mike was a 1965 graduate of Houston High School. He earned his Bachelor degree at OSU and his Masters degree in Education from University of Dayton.

He spent his career at Miami East Schools. He taught in Fletcher Elementary and later served as principal at the Conover and Staunton Schools. He retired in 1999.

A celebration of life will be held on at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373 and please make a line note for the Miami East Educational Foundation Fund.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.