Area briefs

Dance party Saturday

TROY — The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will offer an open house-style Animal Dance Party for girls from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Duke Park 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

To attend the free event, visit gswo.org.

Parents and caregivers also may attend.

For more information, contact Mikki Kennedy at (9419_ 225-3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.

Event canceled

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Rotary Halloween Family Fun Night has been canceled this year due to the threat of COVID-19. Organizers plan to return to the event in 2021.

Road to close

PIQUA — Caldwell Street, from Ash Street to Greene Street, will be closed from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 for Greene Street United Methodist Church’s “Trunk or Treat” event.

Meal, bingo planned

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a pulled pork dinner and bingo from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert, and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available.

Bingo will start at 7 p.m. and will be $15 for 12 games

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Gift giving program set

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services Holiday Gift Giving Program provides Christmas gifts to children of families in Tipp City and Monroe Township. This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to help families this Christmas.

Families who need assistance should apply Oct. 19 through Nov. 16. Contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to sponsor a family or if your family needs help. All information collected is confidential.

Tween time scheduled

WEST MILTON — Students ages 8-12, can join Tina every Wednesday in October at 4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for a weekly Tween Time on Zoom. Enjoy a different theme each week. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 for Zoom details or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Home school program offered

TROY — Sign-up your 12- 17-year-old home schooled/virtual student for an afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve, 3909 Calumet Rosf, West Milton.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awe-inspiring lesson plans, using outdoor exploration! Topic for the fall session is “Hidden Habitats.”

Join staff as they explore some of the various habitats our River’s Edge property has to offer in search of animals both large and small. Participants will discuss macro habitats and micro habitats and discover how the creatures within them interact and how they are preparing for the upcoming winter. The fee for this program is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members (cash or check).

To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. All program fees are non-refundable. Final deadline to register and pay is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.