Covington man still missing

COVINGTON — A Covington man who disappeared seven months ago has still not been located, according to police and family.

David Fugate, 49, was reported missing from Covington on Saturday, Feb. 29. Fugate is 5-foot-10 with brown eyes, and at the time of his disappearance, he was 215 pounds with grayish-black hair.

“Some of our officers spoke with the family just last week and there is nothing new to report,” said Covington Police Chief Lee Harmon. “We have nothing that leads us to believe that anything suspicious has happened; the most suspicious thing about this is his disappearance, but we’ve found no signs of foul play or anything like that.”

Fugate is believed to have left his home on foot as both of his vehicles were accounted for. According to brother Darrell Fugate, David’s wife Julie died two days prior to his disappearance following a prolonged illness.

In addition to the stress of this loss, Darrell said his brother also suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health issues. Along with his vehicles, Fugate left behind his wedding ring and medications, however, Darrell said he believes some of his clothes may be missing.

Darrell said he last saw his brother the night before his disappearance.

“He was really quiet and I tapped him on his leg and said, ‘It’ll be alright,’ and that’s the last thing I remember saying to him,” he said.

According to Darrell, Fugate has left home before, but never for this amount of time. Darrell said he is not sure where Fugate would go, but noted that they have family in California, though the family there has not heard from him.

“We kind of think maybe he had a nervous breakdown or something,” Darrell said. “Until we get a hint of where he’s at, I just don’t know.”

Anyone with information on Fugate’s location, or anyone who has possibly seen Fugate, is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (937) 473-2102 or call 9-1-1.