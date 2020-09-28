Vets Museum to host dancing benefit

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host a professional dance performance Sunday, Oct. 25, featuring several veteran volunteers. Proceeds will benefit the MVVM capital campaign to fund the new museum location, at 2245 S. County Road 25A, in Troy.

The performance, which will mimic the feel of the popular TV show Dancing with the Stars, will be held at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Parkway, in Piqua.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for a rehearsal show set to begin at noon. For the evening show, doors will open at 3 p.m., and the show is scheduled from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with dancing until 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the rehearsal show and $50 for the evening show, which includes dinner. The event requests semi-formal dress.

Purchase tickets by phone, at 937-667-4214, or email randcmullins@aol.com.

Competition dancers include Kim Buchanan, Intake & Governance Specialist/Systems Analyst, Assurance; Mae Freeman, 20-year retired Army Veteran; Carl Smith, US Marine, Vietnam; Gary Wooley, Vietnam Veteran; Sarah Bay, Upper Valley Career Center & Chaos Coordinator; Brenda Burns, Founding Member MVVM, Honorary Sr State President, Ohio Society C.A.R.; Kevin Royce, Excel Sports Medicine; Cecil Teague, Vietnam/Combat Veteran/USMC/USN; and Pam Stader, Retired Civ Air Force Research Laboratory.