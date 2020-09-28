Man sentenced for assaulting woman

LOGAN COUNTY — A repeat domestic violence offender was sentenced to the maximum sentence before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Justin Seaman, 39, of Troy, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for a series of domestic incidents near Indian Lake. He also was ordered to three years post-release control. The victim will receive restitution for lost wages and medical expenses.

Last month, Seaman pleaded guilty to second-degree felony felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Initially, Seaman was arrested following a domestic dispute with a woman near Lakeview last November. He was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing and placed on probation.

On Feb. 26, he strangled the same victim and she became unconscious, according to reports. When she came to, Seaman attempted to sexually assault her. He then strangled her again, reports state.

Later that day, Seaman shot himself in the head while on the phone with her. He survived the suicide attempt.

In May, Seaman was indicted on single counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony attempted rape, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking, and fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and two counts of second-degree felonious assault.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

At the sentencing hearing, Seaman and his counsel, John Hemm, admitted that on Feb. 26, 2020, Seaman got into an argument with the victim and put his arm around her neck and applied pressure. The victim stated that Seaman’s actions caused her to lose consciousness. Later that day, Seaman shot himself in an attempt to take his own life.

Consistent with its plea agreement with Seaman, the state of Ohio remained silent at sentencing. However, Logan County Assistant Prosecutor Alice Robinson-Bond provided the court with a note written by Seaman after the events that gave rise to why his conviction occurred. In the note, Seaman wrote of the incident, “Last night, I really wanted us to go together because I knew I was going today.” The court interpreted the statement in the note as an indication that Seaman had intended to kill the victim on Feb. 26.

—Information provided by Bill Tipple of PeakofOhio.com