WEST MILTON — Cindy (Mehl) Johnston, 61, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on September 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cindy’s family will be receiving friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 2.