EPA called to site of tire fire near Troy

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from Troy and Casstown were dispatched to what a caller to Miami County Communications Center dispatchers described as a “large fire” on Troy-Urbana Road early Monday morning.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived in the area around 5:30 a.m. and located the blaze in the 2800 block. They informed responding fire units that the fire appeared to be brush and a tires.

Troy Fire Department officials requested additional manpower and a tankers from Casstown and Troy.

The Ohio EPA was asked to respond to the scene.

Fire officials reported the fire knocked down after about an hour.