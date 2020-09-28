Area briefs

Roads to close for dedication

TROY — West Main Street between Short and Plum streets, West Water Street between Oxford and Cherry streets and North Short Street between Main and Water streets will be closed from 7:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for the re-dedication ceremony of Courthouse Plaza.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this month’s dine to donate from 110 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. The offer is for dine-in, carry-out, or drive through.

Hickory River Smokehouse will donate 20 percent of the bill when you present a flier, show the flier on your phone, or simply mention you are dining for Brukner Nature Center.

Veterans panel set

DAYTON — Miami Valley veterans and their families are invited to attend a Veterans Services Panel on Thursday, Oct. 1 designed to connect the region’s veterans with a host of community services.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, the free virtual event will be held from 2-3 p.m. using video conferencing technology. Veterans who are experiencing cognitive impairment will learn how to connect with the Alzheimer’s Association for education and support for them and for their families. Other panelists include representatives from the Dayton VA Medical Center, Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission and Vetslink 211 of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

Pre-registration is required. To attend the Veterans Panel, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

Activity kits offered

WEST MILTON — Pre-school age children receive a bag with five weeks of themed activities to complete at home in October from the Milton-Union Public Library.

Participants will be able to keep everything. Registration is required. Pick up activity bags by Saturday, Oct. 10.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.