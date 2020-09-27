Devils sweep Piqua Invite Under the Lights: Saturday sports roundup

Piqua’s Nolan Campbell recorded a fourth-place finish in the Piqua Invite Under the Lights Saturday.

Troy’s Emma Kennett crosses the finish line for a third-place finish Saturday night in Piqua.

Tippecanoe’s Shelby Hept (front) and Annie Sinning cruise to a first- and second-place finish Saturday in Piqua.

Tippecanoe’s Gannon Owen heads to a first-place finish in Saturday’s Piqua’s Invite Under the Lights cross country meet.

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe and Troy cross country teams finished one-two in both races at Saturday’s Piqua Invite Under the Lights, with Gannon Owen winning individually for the Red Devil boys and Shelby Hept for Tippecanoe’s girls.

Tippecanoe’s girls won with 24 points. Hept won in 19:18.6 and Annie Sinning was second (19:19.4). Gracie Wead was fourth (19:58.6), Ias Ramos was fifth (20:06.6) and Libby Krebs was 11th (21:14.5).

Troy was second with 42 points. Emma Kennett finished third (19:45.6), Millie Peltier was eighth (20:22.6), Ashley Kyle was ninth (20:36), Emma Marlow was 10th (20:56) and Josie Marlow was 12th (21:14.7).

Piqua was fifth with 132 points, led by Cassie Schrubb in sixth (20:07.6).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe won with 27 points, with Owen winning in 16:07.4 and Allan Murray finishing second (16:12.7). Trenton Brown was fifth (16:33.7), Kalib Tolle was ninth (16:50.6) and Ben Prenger was 10th (16:55.5).

Troy was second with 45 points. Josh Lovitt finished third (16:28.7), Will Schaefer was seventh (16:46.8), Matthew Spayde was eighth (16:50.1), Gavin Hutchinson was 13th (17:10.2) and Kyle McCord was 14th (17:11.4).

Piqua slipped to fifth with 124 points, led by Nolan Campbell’s fourth-place finish (16:31) and Jesse Furman in 19th (17:27.4).

Versailles

Invitational

VERSAILLES — Bethel’s boys finished second in the “black” race at the Versailles Tour de Sewer Saturday, while Troy Christian’s Noah Shook was third individually for the top Miami County performers.

Bethel was second with 80 points. Trent Schwiekhardt was 10th (17:58.3), Kaleb Roberts was 11th (18:01.7), Jaiden Hogge was 15th (18:21.7), Cole Brannan was 16th (18:25.5) and Nathaniel Patton was 34th (18:59.4).

Miami East was seventh with 174 points, led by Elijah Willmeth in 26th (18:45.1). For Troy Christian, Shook finished third in 17:31.3.

In the girls “black” race, Miami East was seven with 198 points, led by Kendal Staley in 22nd (22:17.4) and Kiley Davie in 25th (22:46.4).

Bethel was ninth with 240 points, led by Mackenzie Nida in 35th (23:47.8). Troy Christian was 11th with 297 points, led by Mackenzie Rougier in 42nd (24:21.8).

In the boys “orange” race, Newton was ninth with 223 points, led by Owen Via in ninth (17:47.1). And in the girls “orange” race, Bradford was ninth with 255 points, led by Skipp Miller in 16th (21:17.3).

Covington

Invitational

COVINGTON — Covington’s boys were second and girls were third at Saturday’s Covington Invitational.

The boys were second with 49 points, led by Bennett Welborn’s runner-up finish (16:48). Britton Miller was eighth (17:14.9), Mic Barhorst was ninth (17:17.6), Asher Long was 11th (17:51.7) and Tyler Alexander was 20th (18:32.9).

The girls were third with 92 points, led by a pair of top-20 finishers: Johanna Welborn (fourth, 21:13.6) and Allie Garman (14th, 23:22).

Bellbrook

Invitational

BELLBROOK — Milton-Union’s girls were third and boys were fourth at Saturday’s Bellbrook Invitational.

The girls were third with 61 points. Sophie Meredith was fifth (21:30.2), Maddie Stasiak was 10th (22:20.3), Ty Parsons was 11th (22:22.5), Micah Tracy was 13th (22:29.6) and Kelsie Tomlinson was 30th (24:52.6).

The boys were fourth with 95 points, led by three top-20 finishers: Eric Trittschuh (seventh (17:24.1), Chris Miller (11th, 17:44.2) and Kyle Bostick (15th, 18:08.4).

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 7,

Newton 1

TROY — Josh Brubaker had two goals and two assists and Nathan Kephart added two more goals to lead the Troy Christian boys soccer team (9-1-1) to a convincing 7-1 victory over Newton.

Alex Free added a goal and two assists for the Eagles, Ty Davis had a goal and an assist, Chase Dohme had a goal and Aidan Barnishin and Hunter Williams each had an assist. Tanner Conklin had five saves in net on the night.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 2,

Newton 1

TROY — Lauren Rutkowski and Megan Swartz each scored first-half goals Saturday, leading the Troy Christian girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over visiting Newton.

Newton’s Jaden Stein scored in the second half on an assist from Haley Abrams, but Troy Christian goalkeeper Sidney Taylor made eight saves to preserve the win. Addison Gwynne added an assist for the Eagles (5-4-3).

Miami East 4,

Milton-Union 2

CASSTOWN — Aulbrey Hergenrather had the Bulldogs’ two goals in a 4-2 Milton-Union (4-6-1) loss at Miami East Saturday.

• Volleyball

Newton 3,

Fairlawn 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team lost in four to Fairlawn Saturday, falling 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.

Hannah Beidelman had 13 kills to lead the Indians, Katelyn Walters added eight, Mia Dunlevy had seven and Kaylee Deeter had four. Ella Rapp had 25 assists and added three kills.