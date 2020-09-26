Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 10

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Caller advised her ex-boyfriend was possibly banging on her door. Caller advised she did not answer the door and upon officer’s arrival at 807 Park Ave., the area was searched but the ex-boyfriend was not located.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officer advised of a verbal disturbance between two individuals at 103 Parkridge Place.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers notified of a disturbance involving two individuals at 1500 Edge St.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant advised that the sticker was stolen off her license plate.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant wanted to report that a family member with mental health issues lost their SSN card and bank card. It was unknown if the bank card was used anywhere without permission. Complainant was going to check with bank and call if the card was used without permission.

TRESPASSING: Complainant wanted to report that his ex-girlfriend was waiting outside of his school, Upper Valley Career Center, wanting to talk to him. Complainant wanted the female to leave and not cause any issues. Spoke with female who agreed to leave. No allegations of physical violence were made.

TRESPASSING: Officer responded to Roosevelt Fieldhouse Wertz Stadium, 401 E. Ash St., on the report of a male on school property with his dogs. Officer spoke with athletic director, who requested the officer trespass the male from the property. Male was trespassed and stated he understood.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officer dispatched to 1521 Nicklin Ave. on the report of a disturbance. It was found to be a domestic dispute over a break up. No threats or acts of violence were reported. Male agreed to leave to cool down.

MENACING: Report of a female at location and resident did not know why. Resident was not home at the time. Subject at the residence was allowed to be there and was there to get a vehicle.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Caller advised she believes her brother took her video game system without her permission. Caller advised she did not want to press charges and requested a report to be filed.

RECKLESS OPERATION: Officer was notified of a reckless vehicle in the area of 1801 W. Main St. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be suspended and cited accordingly.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Report of ex-husband continuing to call and text after being asked not to. Male warned for telecommunications harassment.

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver stopped at North College and West Ash streets. Driver warned for equipment violation. A male passenger advised he was in possession of marijuana. The male was warned and the marijuana was confiscated and destroyed.

Sept. 11

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Complainant reported someone knocking on her door at 918 Madison Ave. and leaving. Nobody was located.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Responded to a call referencing two vehicles being broken into overnight near 3233 Sioux Drive. No suspect information was known.