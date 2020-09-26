Area briefs

Christmas help interviews planned

PIQUA — Due to COVID-19, those needing some help for Christmas this year through the Piqua Salvation Army will need to schedule a Christmas application telephone interview.

Telephone interviews will be scheduled in 30 minute intervals between 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 7, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28. Staff will be taking applications for families with/without children in Piqua and Fletcher and singles/couples without children 12 and under in Covington and the Miami County side of Bradford.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first call, first to receive basis. For more information and/or to schedule a Christmas interview, call (937) 773-7563.

Creative clay class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new class for ages 7-10 years old called Creative Clay With Mrs. Walters. Although the suggested ages are 7-10, any age is welcome. Please keep in mind younger students may need adult assistance.

Participants will learn the basic sculptural techniques used to create functional items out of clay such as a beaded necklace, a candle holder, and more. All supplies are furnished including the firing of the clay pieces. The instructor is Shelby Walters, the art teacher at Broadway Elementary School. The classes are held via ZOOM. Classes begin from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 and run for five consecutive Wednesdays. The cost of the session is $33 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at tmcomservices.org.

Storybook trail available

WEST MILTON – Walk and read the storybook trail at your leisure on the Milton-Union Public Library’s back fence. Pick up an activity sheet in the foyer.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Monarch celebration set for month

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for the Sixth annual Monarch Celebration — COVID-19 style, sponsored by The Troy Noon Optimists.

The celebration continues the entire month of September to allow for social distancing. Hike Sugar Bush Trail around Cattail Pond and enjoy the self-guided trail, developed specially for the Monarch Celebration. Check the center’s Facebook posts on Monarchs for links to videos, facts, native plants to add to your garden, and more.

Fill out the Monarch Quiz Sheet that can be downloaded from the center’s website http://bruknernaturecenter.com. Answers can be found along the “Monarch Celebration” trail and/or Facebook posts. Completed forms can be placed in the envelope on the front door of the Interpretive Center by Oct. 5 to be included in a drawing for prizes.

Life Chain date upcoming

TROY — Miami County Right to Life will have its annual Life Chain 2020 from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Join others for one hour for prayer and to show your support for the life of the unborn, the young, the disabled, the handicapped, the ill and the elderly.

The chain will begin forming near the Miami County Courthouse and spread out along Main Street.

Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs for your use.

For more information, please call Dave Enneking at (937) 726-7299.