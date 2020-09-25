Vallieu, Pelton to wed

CHICAGO, Ill. — Ashliegh Marriah Vallieu, daughter of Todd and Melody Vallieu of Piqua, has announced her engagement and forthcoming marriage to David Alan Pelton, son of David and Mary Pelton of Madison, Wisc.

Ashliegh is a 2009 graduate of Piqua High School. She attended the University of Kentucky and Kettering College where she received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She currently is attending Chamberlain University in Chicago pursuing her master’s degree to become a family nurse practitioner.

She is employed as a Registered Nurse in the Surgical Trauma ICU at Christ Advocate Hospital, Oak Lawn, Ill.

David is a 2008 graduate of Pulaski High School in Pulaski, Wisc. and received a chemistry and business degree from Concordia University.

He is a district project manager with Speedway in Tinley Park, Ill.

The couple reside in Oak Forest, Ill.

The wedding will be Sept. 18, 2021, at Club Creek at I’on in Charleston, S.C.