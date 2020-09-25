Piqua wins MVL title: Indians shut down Red Devils 28-3 to win division crown

Tippecanoe quarterback Troy Taylor (15) completes a pass Friday against Piqua.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The last time the Piqua football team won a division championship, they added a state title to their collection.

The Indians wouldn’t hate to repeat that feat this season.

Led by Ca’Ron Coleman’s three-touchdown night, Piqua improved to 5-0 overall and put the finishing touches on a Miami Valley League Miami Division championship with a 4-0 division record, handing undefeated Tippecanoe its first loss of the season with a 28-3 victory Friday night at Tipp City Park.

The division title is Piqua’s first since 2006 when it shared the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division championship with Northmont. The Indians later won the Division II state title and finished that season 13-2. Tippecanoe (3-1, 3-1 MVL Miami), meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight to the Indians.

The game remained close early, though. Coleman’s first touchdown run of the night, a 13-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the opening quarter and gave the Indians a 7-0 lead. Then with 10:15 left in the first half, Tanner Kemp punched in a 5-yard run to make the score 14-0.

Tippecanoe’s Owen Hadden kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:30 left until the break to get the Red Devils on the board, and Tippecanoe threatened again before halftime — until Aidan Meyer intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill the threat and keep Piqua ahead by 11 heading into the third quarter.

Coleman sealed the game late in the third quarter, scoring on an 8-yard run with 4:36 on the clock and then breaking a 44-yard touchdown run with 1:27 remaining to make the score 28-3, and the Indians defense did the rest from there.

Coleman finished with a season-high 112 yards on 14 carries to lead the Indians, while quarterback Brady Ouhl was 13 for 21 for 111 yards passing as Piqua outgained Tippecanoe 291-200 on the night and made the most of its chances.

Tippecanoe quarterback Troy Taylor was 18 for 37 for 142 yards, while Griffin Caldwell had 51 of the Devils’ 58 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Piqua travels to Sidney in Week 6 — the shortened season’s final week — before beginning its playoff run, while Tippecanoe heads to Xenia to finish the regular season.