Piqua man transported by CareFlight

SIDNEY – A Piqua man was transported by CareFlight following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road near Sidney.

Brody T. Fox, 29, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following the crash, according to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Kuther and Schenk Roads on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries Friday, Sept. 25, at 8:26 a.m.

The investigation indicates, the press release said, a red 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Harrison Fisher, 18, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Schenk Road at Kuther Road. Fisher allegedly failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck the 2009 tan Chevy Malibu that Fox was driving northbound on Kuther Road.

Fox’s Chevy Malibu went off the west side of the road into a bean field near the intersection, while the red Ford Focus, which lost its front left tire in the crash, came to a rest alongside the road.

Fox was the sole occupant in his vehicle.

Harrison and his passenger, Jamie A. Riffell, 24, of Sidney, were checked at the scene for their injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.