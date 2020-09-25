Kazmaier’s 5 goals lead Troy past Greenville: Thursday sports roundup

GREENVILLE — Sam Kazmaier poured in five goals and Gavin Marshall dished out six assists Thursday night, leading the Troy boys soccer team to an 11-1 victory at Greenville in Miami Valley League play.

Jon Hipolito had three goals and an assist, and Gavin Marshall added two goals to his six assists for the Trojans (9-1). Jaden Williams added a goal, Winston Walton had two assists and Bobby Gayhart had one assist.

Troy hosts West Carrollton Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 8,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe won its 10th straight and posted its third consecutive shutout Thursday night, winning 8-0 at Stebbins.

Owen Hadden led the Red Devils with two goals and two assists, Jonny Baileys had a goal and two assists and Charlie Spencer had a goal and an assist. John Miller, Jake Smith, Drew Harshbarger and Evan Stonerock each had a goal and Carson King, Jackson Kleather and Owen Trimble each had an assist. Clay Vaughn made two saves to record the shutout.

Tippecanoe (10-0) travels to Xenia Tuesday.

Bethel 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — Bethel goalkeeper Nolan Flomerfelt recorded his first shutout of the season and Casey Keesee assisted on all three Bee goals, leading Bethel (4-4-3) to a 3-0 victory at rival Newton (3-4-1).

Kyle Brueckman, Jaiden Hogge and Jace Houck were each on the receiving end of a Keesee assist, with the Bees taking a 1-0 lead at halftime and putting the match away with two second-half goals.

Newton travels to Troy Christian Saturday, while Bethel hosts Carlisle Monday.

Troy Christian 0,

Dayton Christian 0

DAYTON — Troy Christian battled rival Dayton Christian to a 0-0 draw on the road Thursday night, the Eagles’ first blemish in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

Troy Christian (8-1-1, 2-0-1 MBC) hosts Newton Saturday.

Milton-Union 9,

Preble Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — Milton-Union improved to 6-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play and 8-1 overall Wednesday with a 9-0 victory at Preble Shawnee.

Lukas Knight had two goals and an assist and Carson Brown and Luke Daum each scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs. Mason Grudich added a goal and an assist, Nick Devlin and Devin Lambert each scored a goal and Landon Bechtel, Dakota King and Paul Lucente each had an assist.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Tuesday.

Other scores: Butler 2, Piqua (3-6-1) 0. Lehman 0, New Knoxville 0.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball team (13-1) finished a season sweep of Butler on the road Thursday with a hard-fought 25-22, 27-25, 25-19 victory, leaving one more match before its second shot at MVL Miami Division leader Tippecanoe.

Macie Taylor led the Trojans with 16 kills, two blocks, 17 digs, two assists and three aces, Ellie Fogarty added eight kills, three digs and a block, Anna Boezi had eight kills, four blocks, five digs and two aces, Hallie Westmeyer had seven kills and three blocks and Amber Poore had one kill, three digs and two blocks. Ella Curcio had 22 assists, five digs and two kills, Morgan Kaiser had 18 assists, 12 digs, two kills and two aces, Genna Coleman had 18 digs and two aces, Brennah Hutchinson had 14 digs and an assist, Kasey Sager had a dig and two blocks and Brynn Siler had a dig.

Troy hosts Sidney Monday before its rematch with Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team had little trouble at Greenville Thursday, improving to 14-0 on the season with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of the Green Wave.

Corinn Siefring had 11 kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks and Rachel Wildermuth had 10 kills, three blocks, five digs and 20 assists to lead the Devils. Kaitlyn Husic had eight kills, six digs and three aces, Ashley Aselage had five kills and three blocks, Molly Achtenberg had three blocks, Alaina Titley had 20 digs, three assists and three aces, Hannah Wildermuth had 12 assists, Alayna Liskey had four digs and Scotti Hoskins had two assists.

Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Monday.

Newton 3,

Ansonia 2

ANSONIA — Newton won a back-and-forth battle at Ansonia Thursday in Cross County Conference play, defeating the Tigers in five, 22-25, 25-12, 26-24, 15-25, 19-17.

Katelyn Walters had 20 kills, Mia Dunlevy had 11 kills, Hannah Beidelman added 10 kills and Olivia Rapp had six kills, with Ella Rapp dishing out 42 assists in the match.

Newton hosts Fairlawn Saturday.

Other scores: Piqua (4-10) 3, West Carrollton 2. Preble Shawnee 3, Milton-Union (6-6, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye) 2. Mississinawa Valley 3, Bethel 0. Miami East at Bradford ppd. Covington at Franklin Monroe ppd.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe tennis team clinched at least a share of its second straight Miami Valley League Miami Division title Thursday, sweeping Sidney 5-0 to improve to 17-0 on the year.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-2, 6-3. At third singles, Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Riya Patel and Katy Shultz won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe can win the league title outright Monday when it hosts Butler in the regular-season finale.

Troy 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Troy improved to 13-4 on the season Thursday, traveling to Stebbins and posting a 5-0 win.

At first singles, Josie Romick won 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-1, 7-5. At third singles, Taima Rajab won 6-2, 6-3.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 7-6 (1), 6-1. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-3, 6-1.

Troy hosts rival Piqua Monday to finish the regular season.

Piqua 3,

Fairborn 2

PIQUA — Piqua (8-9) snapped a two-match losing streak Thursday in its final home match of the season, holding off Fairborn for a 3-2 victory.

At second singles, Izzy King won 6-3, 6-4. At third singles, Paige Stumpff won 7-5, 6-4. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 7-5, 6-4.

At first singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-3, 6-2. At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks lost 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Piqua travels to Troy Monday.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 1,

Preble Shawnee 1

WEST MILTON — Aulbrey Hergenrather scored on an assist from Rachel Jacobs for the Bulldogs’ lone goal as the Milton-Union girls soccer team battled Preble Shawnee to a 1-1 tie Thursday.

Milton-Union (4-5-1, 3-2-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Miami East Saturday.

Other scores: Bethel (10-1, 4-0 CCC) 3, Newton 0. Troy Christian (4-4-3, 1-0-1 MBC) 0, Dayton Christian 0. Anna at Lehman ppd.