COVINGTON — Joseph L. Lauber, age 84, of Covington, OH passed away at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born on November 8, 1935 to the late Claude Lauber and Dolores (Stahl) Reaver.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Wendel) Lauber, who passed away on May 19, 2019; parents, Dolores and Richard “Dick” Reaver; and brother, Robert Lauber.

Joseph is survived by his children; Joseph Lauber II of Covington, Jeffrey Lauber of Covington, Diana (Bob) Scheib of Pleasant Hill, Michelle (Brian) Murphy of Troy, Lisa (Michael) Meredith of Troy; sister-in-law, Janet Lauber of Tarpon Springs, Florida; and 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Joseph was the proud owner of former Laubers Family Market in Troy, where he retired.

He also served in the Army National Guard for many years. Joseph was a graduate of Troy High School in 1955. He enjoyed family cookouts, collecting trainsets, attending garage sales, woodworking, and landscaping.

Joseph loved spending time with his family and friends, he made friends anywhere he went and didn’t know a stranger.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Matt Wendel officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

