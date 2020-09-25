JOHN W. LIDDY

The angels came calling and John William Liddy, 95, was ready to join them for the transition to Heaven that he had been preparing for throughout his long life.

His life came to an end at the Otterbein Home in Lebanon, on September 23, 2020 as many family members, prevented by the virus from being at his bedside, awaited the opportunity to celebrate his long, productive life, career, and service to his loved ones, his church, and his God.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Omlor Liddy, who was with him and holding his hand when he went to Heaven. He was also survived by nine of his 10 children, and too many grandkids and great-grandkids to list — a happy and productive crew for sure.

John Liddy was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 10, 1925, to William John and Agnes Gaunt Liddy, the second of their five children: Margie Liddy Stanich; Robert Liddy, Bernard Liddy; William Liddy. His father died when John was only 10 years old. His mother moved the family to Bradford, then later to Piqua where he grew up, graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1943 and spent one year in college at the University of Cincinnati studying design.

John married Frances “Frankie” Koon on November 4, 1946 in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua.

Their happy marriage produced a boisterous, loving outpouring of ten children: Sue Anne (Gordon) Wise; Jack (Patty) Liddy; Patrick (Joannie) Liddy; Chris (Henry) Cianciolo; Becky (Michael) Carr; Daniel (Teresa) Liddy; Joseph (Lisa) Liddy; Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Liddy; Agnes (Jim) Wilson; and Margaret Liddy. Most reside in Miami County with some escaping to Alabama and Florida. John and Frankie were then blessed with many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings and his daughter Chris. Son-in-law Henry Cianciolo later married Kandy and she is a happy addition to the family.

John Liddy enjoyed a career which spanned many years and saw his versatility and creativity take him into numerous jobs like furniture, carpet and drapery sales at the J. W. Brown store before he began a long career in the insurance field beginning with Prudential Life and later an independent insurance agency that served the large family well for several decades.

His great tenor voice caused him to accept many, many invitations to sing at weddings, including numerous weddings of his children and grandchildren as well singing in Minstrel shows and with Knights of Columbus quartets. John and Frankie enjoyed dancing and Bridge. They turned their gregarious Irish (John) and German (Frankie) backgrounds into friendships with hundreds (thousands?) of people. To describe John Liddy as a “people person with love for all” would be an understatement!

That Irish background led to his heading up an adventure with five of his ten kids as they headed to Ireland for a two-week trip through the land of his heritage, with a focus on County Clare where the Liddy clan originated almost two centuries ago.

John was proud to have been instrumental in creating Piqua’s “Top 100” event to celebrate students who excel in academics. He also played an important part in the creation of Edison State Community College.

His love affair with “Frankie” was cut short in August of 1996 when the love of his life died and thus began a new, and also happily productive, period in his life.

In 1997 John married Joanne Omlor who, with her late husband Gene, had been close friends of John and Frankie for many years. This happy marriage added to the family Gene and Joanne’s children: Paula; Chuck (Linda); Rick (Liz) and Lynn (Rob) and even more wonderful children and grandchildren.

Joanne brought years of love and happiness to their lives and those of their new “extended family”.

One of his many grandkids summed it up upon learning of his death with “Enjoy Heaven, Grandpa. You sure filled your life and others with joy and laughter!”

This merger triggered over two decades of happy times with much travelling. John and Joanne made several return trips to Ireland as well as several points in Europe by land and by boat. The Catholic Church remained a focal point of their life. John’s love for and association with Fr. Angelo Caserta remained a blessing and a joy until the end of Fr. Caserta’s long life.

John’s wishes included joining Joanne in donation of their bodies to the Wright State University Medical School upon their deaths to help young physicians learn in honor of Joanne’s first husband Gene Omlor M.D. and John’s brother Bernard Liddy M. D. In typical John Liddy fashion, he often has referred to this decision with “I’m going to med school!” with the customary twinkle in his eyes.

John’s lovely, long life will continue to be celebrated when his remains are returned from Wright State University to the very capable hands of longtime friends at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A funeral service and visitation will be held then, and an announcement will be made.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the long and exciting life of John Liddy may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or the charity of one’s choice. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.