Indians, Bulldogs boys golf win league titles: Thursday golf roundup

BRADFORD — After a second straight undefeated run through head-to-head play in conference, the Newton boys golf team won the Cross County Conference tournament Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course, shooting 334 as a team to finish ahead of runners-up Arcanum and Tri-Village, who both shot 361.

Ross Ferrell was individual medalist on the day with a 78, with teammate Chandler Peters right behind in second with an 81. Quinn Peters followed with an 87, Mitchell Montgomery shot 88, Brady Downing shot 89 and Alex Koon shot 111.

Bradford finished fourth with a 364. Keaton Mead shot 87, Scout Spencer shot 89, Taven Leach shot 91, Gage Wills shot 97, Parker Davidson shot 106 and Dalton Skinner shot 109.

Miami East finished fifth with a 370. Sam Zapadka and Andrew Bevan both shot 92, Colin Jennings and Noah King both shot 93, Jimmy Sutherly shot 107 and Luke Burke shot 111.

Covington finished eighth with 399. Grant Humphrey shot 88, Job Morgan shot 100, Garret Fraley shot 102, Hunter Ray shot 109, Connor Humphrey shot 110 and Carter Maxson shot 125.

Bethel finished 12th with 441. Kyle Brueckman shot 99, Sam Larsen shot 108, Zach Smith shot 112, Ben Sonnanstine shot 122, JD Dillman shot 137 and Drew Stitzel shot 138.

On the girls side, Bethel finished second with a 419 behind champion Fort Loramie’s 390, with the Bees also finishing second behind the Redskins in the overall league standings.

The Bees’ McKenna Gray led Miami County’s individual finishers, tied for fourth with a 100. Kerigan Calhoun shot 102, Skylar Johnson shot 106, Kaylee Brookhart shot 111, Grace Bennett shot 120 and Sidney Jones shot 152.

Miami East was fifth with a 441, finishing third in the overall CCC standings after a 7-1 regular season. Gretchen Stevens shot 103 to lead the Vikings, Erin Baker shot 111, Olivia Patton shot 112, Addy Godwin shot 115, Cadence Gross shot 121 and Taylor Godsey shot 125.

Covington was eighth with a 509. Katie Hembree and Sarah Slusher both shot 117, Kila Stephan shot 137 and Amie Burtrum shot 138.

SWBL Meet

ARCANUM — The Milton-Union boys golf team defended its Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship Thursday, winning the SWBL tournament at Beechwood Golf Course on the strength of a fifth-score tiebreaker.

After the Bulldogs, Waynesville and Carlisle all finished the regular season 3-1 in SWBL Buckeye play, Milton-Union and Waynesville ended up tied at the SWBL tournament 361-361, with Carlisle shooting a 380. Milton-Union won the fifth-score tiebreaker by 25 strokes, though, claiming its second straight division title.

Sam Case led the Bulldogs with an 84, Nathan Thompson shot 86, Max Grafflin shot 92, Colin Fogle shot 99 and Grady Vechazone turned in the eventual winning score with a 114.

Troy 168,

Xenia 170

TROY — Troy recovered from its first Miami Valley League loss to champion Tippecanoe earlier in the week, holding off Xenia for a 168-170 victory Thursday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Henry Johnston was medalist on the day with a 38, Tag Bender shot 42, Bryce Massingill shot 43, Owen Evilsizor shot 45 and Kellen Glover and Ryan Dowling both shot 48s.

Troy (11-5) hosts Tippecanoe Monday at Troy Country Club.

• Boys golf score: Tippecanoe (13-0) 148, Greenville 159.

• Girls golf score: Butler 193, Troy (7-10, 3-4 MVL Miami) 198.