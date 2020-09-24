Students invited to enter contests

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6557 invites students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest.

The contest provides students with the opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic themed essay. Both contests are open to student enrolled in public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or in an overseas U.S. military/civilian dependent school.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to promoting patriotism among our nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject, which prompts them to consider how democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives. Competition begins at the local post level, post winners advance to district and then to state. Prizes are awarded for the winners at each level. State winners compete nationally for U.S. Savings Bonds and more than $2.5 million in scholarships and incentives.

The Voice of Democracy Contest is for students in grades 9-12. This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” Students are required to write and record an original 3-5 minute (plus or minus 5 seconds maximum) essay on a CD. Entries will be judged on originality, content and delivery. For rules and entry form go to https://www.vfw.org/VOD/

The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to sixth- through eighth-grade students. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?” This contest is a written essay of 300-400 words, in which students will be judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas. For rules and entry, form go to https://www.vfw.org/VOD/ (& scroll down).

The essay and completed entry form must be submitted by Oct 31 to Pleasant Hill VFW Post No. 6557 by mail at P.O. Box 133 Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 or in person. Contact the scholarship committee chairman Kris Byrd at (937) 216-1223 or kabphill@gmail.com with questions regarding these contests.

Cash prizes for both contest to first, second and third place entries will be awarded.