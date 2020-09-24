To the Editor:

When electing people to serve us in public office, we know that experience matters. So I ask your readers to join me in voting for a candidate with 34 years of diverse experience — Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.

Sharon began her service in the justice system as a police officer in the city of Hamilton. There she served the needs of her community enforcing the law and keeping the peace. After leaving the police force, she served as a law clerk for a judge in the General Division of the Court of Common Pleas in Butler County.

After passing the bar exam, Sharon hung out a shingle and began a small town practice. She handled a wide array of legal matters for families in her community — cases involving criminal law, traffic law, juvenile law, domestic relations law, probate law and civil cases. During her time in private practice, she also served as a part-time magistrate in the Butler County Area Courts hearing civil cases and fought on behalf of Ohio taxpayers as special counsel to former Attorney General Betty D. Montgomery.

In 1999, Sharon began serving as a trial court judge in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division and she remained there until becoming a Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court on Dec. 7, 2o12. When choosing a justice to serve at the Ohio Supreme Court — experience matters. Join me in voting for the candidate with the most diverse service to ever serve at the court — re-elect Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.

— Steve Bruns

Tipp City