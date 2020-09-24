Inmate arraigned on escape charge

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was arraigned on a felony escape charge after he was tracked down in northeast Oklahoma by US Marshal’s earlier this month after two weeks on the run.

Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree felony escape and fifth-degree felony vandalism. Washington is already being held on a $1 million bond for his other felony cases. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker asked for a bond of at least $500,000, matching the bond set in Miami County Municipal Court. Judge Stacy Wall set bond for Washington in that amount and she noted that it was her court that granted Washington the medical furlough when he fled from his mother’s home in Dayton in August. Washington also has other pending charges. His pre-trial was set for Oct. 13.

Judge Wall granted Washington medical furlough with Washington to be released on Aug. 13 for dental surgery. He was to return on Aug. 19 following dental surgery on Aug. 14. The dental surgery required medical staff to put Washington under anesthesia and be free from his handcuffs, according to court documents. Miami County prosecutors did not oppose the furlough request and only requested he have no contact with the alleged victims in his cases. He was to remain on house arrest at his mother’s residence in Dayton. Washington allegedly cut off his GPS device and escaped from court-ordered conditions of his medical furlough.

On Aug. 19, a probation officer reported to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy that at 9:30 a.m., a GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor notified the probation department that the device strap had been tampered with. Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line. He was then located by US Marshals in northeast Oklahoma. According to authorities, he never showed up for the dental procedure.

On June 24, 2019, Washington allegedly stole a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. Washington allegedly punched a male, held him against his will, and stole his car and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and the home’s security system was reported stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

Washington previously had a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 15, but it was rescheduled due to Washington’s disorderly conduct before the jury was able to be selected. It has since been rescheduled for Nov. 6. In the 2019 cases, he was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree felonies of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, second-degree felony assault, third-degree felonies of abduction, failure to comply with police orders, weapons under disability, and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine. Earlier this month, Washington turned down a plea agreement with the state with some charges dismissed and a 12-year sentence cap.