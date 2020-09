BETHEL TOWNSHIP — On Monday, Sept. 21, two representatives from Beau Townsend visited Bethel Local Schools with a surprise for a few lucky teachers.

Unbeknownst to the BLS staff, Beau Townsend had randomly picked four educators from eight area school districts to surprise with a monetary gift.

Two representatives from Beau Townsend, Anthony Dellaria and Jarrod Amyx, awarded $200 for four BLS educators, including Sidney Gerdeman, Brett Brookhart, Heather Reittenger and Tyler Spears.