Area briefs

Meals offered

PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer dinner for the next two Fridays at 301 W. Water St., Piqua.

On Friday, Sept. 25, baked steak with mashed potatoes, corn and roll beginning at 5 p.m. for $8.

On Friday, Oct. 2, a fish fry with new potatoes, coleslaw and roll will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. for $8.

Cemetery clean-up announced

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Fall cemetery clean-up will run from Oct. 1-14th. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by Oct. 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Thursday, Oct. 15. New fall arrangements in vases attached to monuments or fall saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed Nov. 1. Cemeteries included are:

• Highland — High Street, Covington

• Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

• Friedens — corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road, Bradford

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please put the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle in a permanent manner so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.

Roads to close for dedication

TROY — West Main Street between Short and Plum streets, West Water Street between Oxford and Cherry streets and North Short Street between Main and Water streets will be closed from 7:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for the re-dedication ceremony of Courthouse Plaza.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this month’s dine to donate from 110 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. The offer is for dine-in, carry-out, or drive through.

Hickory River Smokehouse will donate 20 percent of the bill when you present a flier, show the flier on your phone, or simply mention you are dining for Brukner Nature Center.