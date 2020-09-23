Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 9

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Report of a power meter that was reconnected without proper authorization. Randy Gasson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

FRAUD: Male’s credit card was used at Walmart while he was in the hospital. Investigation pending.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Report of telecommunication harassment. Both parties warned for the violaton.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Complainant advised she purchased a vehicle from a private owner. After having numerous mechanical problems and looking into it, she found the subject had improperly sold her the vehicle and had violated Ohio title laws. Investigation pending.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Complainant with known mental health issues called to inform officers she was getting her laundry cleaned.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Individual advised they heard a rumor someone in the family was going to break into their father’s house, but did not know a date or specific time. This individual requested extra patrols in the area.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Caller advised individuals in the neighborhood were spreading lies about her and her family on social media. No threats of violence were made and the caller was advised to contact the social media for additional assistance.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: An individual advised she received a phone call and accidently gave out personal information. This individual believed she was possibly scammed by an unknown individual.