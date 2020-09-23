PATRICIA A. HERRON

Patricia A. “Pat” Herron, 72, of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. She was born March 8, 1948, in Orlando, Fla., to the late James and Betty (Davis) Dyke. She married Larry B. Herron on October 25, 1969; he preceded her in death on July 7, 2018.

Pat will be missed and remembered by her brothers, James (Esther) Dyke of New Carlisle and Terry Dyke of Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Kelley.

Pat was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She retired from KTH after working for Sonoco for many years. Pat enjoyed eating out, gambling, trips to the casino, bingo, decorating her home for all the holidays, dancing, and playing her vinyl records. She was a devoted aunt who especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for Pat’s family at www.moorefh.com.