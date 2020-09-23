PIQUA — Linda E. Osborne, 71, of Piqua, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born August 30, 1949 in Piqua to the late Duane and Nora (Farmer) Livesay.

Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Leigh Osborne of Austin, Texas; one granddaughter, Amethyst Bonacquisti; a brother, Terry (Terri) Livesay of Piqua; a brother-in-law, Keith Roegner of Piqua; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine “Cookie” Roegner; and one daughter, Jennifer Livesay.

Ms. Osborne was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She attended Sinclair Community College. She worked for many years for the former Detmer Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center, starting in the kitchen and progressing up to a dietitian and later worked with the hospital administration. She was a member of the former Eagles in Piqua. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and crocheting but her true love and passion was being a mother.

A service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity in memory of Linda.

