City of Piqua seeks public input

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has partnered with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. and is undertaking a study to renovate or replace the Municipal Swimming Pool. The city is asking residents for help to determine the types of improvements that are most desired by filling out a short nine-question survey.

To fill out the survey, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PiquaPool or scan the QR codes located at parks, on social media, and the city of Piqua website, at piquaoh.org.

The survey will take approximately 10-15 minutes, and those who enter an email address will be eligible to win a free family season pass to the pool when the project is finished.

The survey will be open for public input until Oct. 30.