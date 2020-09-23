Area briefs

Prayer breakfast upcoming

TROY — The annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at 9 a. m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

The keynote speaker will be former mayor Mike Beamish.

The program will be held in the church sanctuary, which is marked off for social distancing.

A breakfast will not be served; however, attendees will receive a “box breakfast” from Bakehouse Breads as they leave the event.

Ticket cost is $5 and can be purchased at First Presbyterian Church or the Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 100 S. Market St., during normal business hours.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Piqua Harley-Davidson will sponsor a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 to help maintain the area blood supply and to join the fight against cancer. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

First Presbyterian Church in Troy also will sponsor a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 20 South Walnut St., Troy.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or can chose the “Wake Up & Give” or “Time to Save a Life” T-shirt from earlier in the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

Donors will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

Donors must make an appointment atwww.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Around Town program set

WEST MILTON — Join Miss Wendy of the Milton-Union Public Library on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Thursdays in October for a tour around town, checking out different businesses and opportunities in West Milton. Enjoy a story related to the location at the end of each program. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals during the coming week.

On Thursday, Sept, 24, taco salad will be offered dine- in or carry-out beginning at 6 p.m. and will cost $5.

Baked chicken breast with vegetable, salad and dessert will be served Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be an open kitchen from 6-8 p.m. available.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, breakfast for dine-in or carry-out is available from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6

Loaded potato soup and salad will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Servings cost $5.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your order for carry-out.