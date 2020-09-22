Troy tennis celebrates seniors with win over Sidney: Monday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team celebrated its Senior Night Monday at home with a 4-1 victory over Miami Valley League crossover foe Sidney.

At second singles, Liz Niemi won 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (8). At third singles, Taima Rajab won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Josie Romick lost to Kara Mays, 6-0, 6-2.

The Trojans honored their four seniors before the match: Rhea, Wannemacher, Ayers and the injured Danielle Robbins.

After traveling to division leader Tippecanoe Tuesday, Troy (12-3) travels to Stebbins Thursday.

Stebbins 3,

Piqua 2

RIVERSIDE — Piqua saw its two-game winning streak snapped Monday on the road, dropping a hard-fought battle 3-2 at Stebbins.

At third singles, Paige Stumpff won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 6-1, 6-3.

At first singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-4, 6-2. At second singles, Izzy King lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-0. At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hcks lost 7-5, 7-5.

After hosting Greenville Tuesday, Piqua (7-8) hosts Fairborn Thursday.

Lima Bath 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 1-8 on the season Monday, losing to 14-1 Lima Bath 4-1.

At third singles, Lilly Williams won 6-3, 6-0.

At first singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (15-0) 5, Fairborn 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy 7,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Troy girls soccer team won its second straight Monday night, handing MVL Miami Division rival Piqua its second straight loss and defeating the Indians 7-1 on the road.

Chamber Browning had a hat trick for the Trojans (5-3-1), Julianna Williams had two goals and two assists and Maddie Brewer and Leah Harnish each had one goal and one assist to lead the way. Taiah Higbee and Aubrey Murphy each had an assist.

Ava Rowley scored the lone goal for the Indians (3-6) on an assist from Audrey Evans. Goalie Karley Johns made 20 saves as Troy outshot Piqua 27-6 on the night.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, with Troy hosting Greenville and Piqua traveling to Butler.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (7-0-2) 1, Butler (8-0-1) 1. Bethel (9-1, 3-0 CCC) 11, National Trail 0.

• Boys Soccer

Brookville 3,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — Brookville jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead at Newton and the Indians’ second-half rally came up short in a 3-2 loss Monday.

Alexander Hild scored two unassisted goals for Newton (3-3-1), which hosts Bethel Thursday.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team (12-0) completed its season sweep of Piqua (3-9) Monday on the road, winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-7.

Corinn Siefring had 12 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Ashley Aselage had seven kills and three blocks, Kaitlyn Husic had six kills, seven digs and four aces, Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, three blocks and 18 assists, Molly Achtenberg had two kills and four aces, Olivia Gustavson had two kills and two blocks, Alexa Mader had two kills, Alaina Titley had 12 digs and four assists, Alayna Liskey had four digs and four assists and Hannah Wildermuth had 10 assists.

After hosting West Carrollton Tuesday, Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Thursday.

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Troy kept pace with division-leading Tippecanoe Monday, sweeping Xenia 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Hallie Westmeyer had nine kills, a block and a dig, Anna Boezi had eight kills, two aces, seven blocks and a dig, Macie Taylor had five kills, an assist, three aces, 11 digs and a block and Ellie Fogarty had three kills, five assists, five digs and two blocks to lead Troy. Ella Curcio had 10 assists and an ace, Morgan Kaiser had eight assists, an ace and six digs, Genna Coleman had eight digs and three aces and Brennah Hutchinson had five digs and four aces.

After hosting Fairborn Tuesday, Troy travels to Butler Thursday.

Other scores: Bethel 3, Legacy Christian 2.

• Boys Golf

Newton 164,

National Trail 212

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Newton boys golf team cruised to a Cross County Conference win Monday at Highland Lake Golf Course, defeating National Trail 164-212.

Mitchell Montgomery was medalist with a 37, Chandler Peters shot 39, Ross Ferrell and Brady Downing both shot 44, Quinn Peters shot 47 and Ty Schauer shot 57.

Bradford 183,

Bethel 218

TIPP CITY — Bradford closed out the regular season Monday with a 183-218 victory over Bethel at Homestead Golf Course.

Scout Spencer led the Railroaders with a 44, Keaton Mead shot 45, Gage Wills shot 46, Dalten Skinner shot 48 and Landon Wills shot 51.