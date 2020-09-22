Troy man sentenced for B&E spree

MIAMI COUNTY— A Troy man will spend six years behind prison bars for his role in the breaking and entering of several Troy businesses last winter.

Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall sentenced James Oburn, 22, to serve 72 months in prison for 10 counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering that he admittedly caused to nine businesses in December 2019.

Oburn said he took responsibility for his actions in connection with those crimes, which he committed along with co-defendant Jordan Ferguson. Ferguson was sentenced on Sept. 9 to six years in prison as well.

“I’m ready to move forward and get it over with,” Oburn said. “I want to get better and stop doing what I’ve been doing outside of here.”

The six-year sentence was part of a joint plea agreement with the statute to drop several other counts in connection with the crime spree.

Oburn was ordered to split the cost of restitution with Ferguson to the following businesses: $682 to BP on West Main; $2,492 to Miami County Fairgrounds; $4,386 to Troy City Schools; $504 to Bob’s Auto Repair Shop, $150 to Your Personal Florist; $706 to Eastside Market. Oburn also was part of the break-ins at JJ’s Lunchbox, Splish Splash, and True Life Church.

Wall noted Oburn was serving post-release control when he committed the offenses. Wall said Oburn’s young age and his multiple prison offsets, many of the same nature, was “striking.”

“What is really striking is your age — you are 22 years old,” she said, noting his criminal record of two previous prison terms along with dozens of prison infractions ranging from disobedience to drug use, which included marijuana and methamphetamines. Wall said the court system had offered drug rehabilitation twice as well as very generous plea bargains from previous offenses with no avail or attempt at compliance or rehabilitation on Oburn’s part.

Wall said Oburn was a “huge risk to society” and sentenced him to six years in prison on consecutive sentences of one year and six months for a total of 72 months to be served. Wall also ordered Oburn to obtain employment while he was in prison to pay back the thousands of dollars owed to the businesses and non-profit entities.

“The victims are out their money to repair their property,” she said.