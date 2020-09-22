Tipp City native named Sailor of the Day

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fink, a native of Tipp City, serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, Aug. 27. Fink was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 sailors in the ship’s crew.

Fink serves as the production leading petty officer for the media department on Vinson. As such, he oversees all released photo, video and print products in support of Vinson’s public affairs and visual information mission. Additionally, he is a career counselor for 78 sailors from six departments and serves as one of the command’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates.

Fink graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 2011 and joined the Navy in January 2017. He has been onboard Vinson since January 2018.

As Fink continues to serve aboard Vinson, he is grateful to all of his friends and family from his hometown for their support over the years.

“Tipp City will always have a place in my heart, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone back home for their love and support,” Fink said.

Vinson recently arrived in its new homeport of San Diego after completing a dry-docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Wash., during which the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities in support of an F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Squadron.