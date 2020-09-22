ST. PARIS — Ronald E. Woodruff, age 74 of St. Paris passed away on Saturday. Born on November 12, 1945 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Robert and Norma (Kite) Ross.

He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Susan (Susie) Taylor, his three children, Lisa (Mark) Warnick of Republic, Reece (Elizabeth) Woodruff of Kettering, Robin Allen of GA and stepson, Andrew Taylor of KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey Warnick, Jenna (Warnick) Schwab, Maya Baumann, Zoe Woodruff, Taylor Howren, Loren and Logan Passmore, great grandchild, Paityn Warnick, his brother, Dennis Woodruff, sister Diana Ross and nephews, Aaron Johnston, Bradley and Andrew Woodruff.

Ronnie served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era.

He was the ultimate car guy. He loved hot rods, motorcycles, swap meets, he raced at Shady Bowl Speedway and hosted cruise-ins in Saint Paris & Westville.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Ed Sollenberger from the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Saint Paris, Ohio. There will be 2 hours of visitation prior to the service on Friday in the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing should be followed.

Family and friends may gather following the service at Diana’s home, 223 N. Church St., St. Paris for food and the sharing of memories.

Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.