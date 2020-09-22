KENNETH E. MARTINDALE

WEST MILTON — Kenneth Eugene Martindale, age 96, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He was born March 29, 1924 to the late Ralph & Della (Swigart) Martindale in Union, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Lenora (Lutz) Martindale in 2019; daughter Della Maxine Martindale; son Charles Ronald Martindale and siblings Bealuh Roush and Mimi Martindale.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Yvonne “Pinkie” (Greg) Kochersperger of West Milton; grandchildren Engrid (Bryan) McNeil of Monroe and Liza (Jeff) Curee of Union; great grandchildren Charleigh McNeil and Draven Lovell; special niece Melanie Heider of Pleasant Hill and special friends Scott (Barbara) Lowry.

Kenneth volunteered in the United States Navy during World War II.

He was the owner and operator of Martindale’s Market.

Kenneth was a Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Football and a Bobby Knight Indiana Basketball Fan. He lived a long happy prankster life.

The family would like to thank all of the Hospice of Miami County nurses and aides for their wonderful care and guidance.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, September 24 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Milton-Union Alumni Association.

