Elected officials need to set example

To the Editor,

While attending the Troy vs Tippecanoe football game on Friday night, I observed the vice president of the Troy City School Board and his wife in attendance. Neither were wearing a face covering as required by the mandate by the governor, the guidelines set forth by the OHSAA and the requirements of Troy City Schools.

What an example was set by this elected official. I believe Doug Trostle is obligated to provide the citizens of Troy an apology and an explanation as to why he and his wife are so privileged that they don’t have to follow guidelines that are there to protect us from the coronavirus.

The number of cases continue to rise in Troy and Miami County. We all must do our part to follow the rules and I sincerely hope our elected officials will be an example for the rest of us.

— Russ Wheeler

Troy