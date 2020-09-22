Semi tractor causes crash

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injuries following another serious crash at the intersection of Troy-Sidney and Peterson roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies said that a westbound semi tractor failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a southbound pickup truck.

Both occupants of the pickup were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy Fire Department medics. The driver of the semi was not not injured.

The intersection was closed due to power lines being knocked down from the crash.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the semi did not even slow down before entering the intersection and causing the crash.

Approximately 30 minutes earlier, deputies investigated a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of North Rangeline Road, north of Pleasant Hill.

Deputies said that the 17-year-old driver of a southbound car drifted off the right side of the road, over corrected, then lost control and went off the left side, overturning onto its top before coming to rest.

The driver and his 16-year-old passenger were both transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One was transported by Pleasant Hill Life Squad and the other by Covington medics.