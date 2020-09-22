Covington to hire new administrator

COVINGTON — The village of Covington is looking for a new administrator following Mike Busse’s resignation.

According to Mayor Ed McCord, those interested in applying for the position may drop off their resume and a cover letter to the city building, at 1 S. High St., or mail it to the same address with attention to Ed McCord.

The deadline for submitting applications is Oct. 9.

During Monday’s village council meeting, McCord also gave an update regarding fundraising for the new park. McCord said $220,000 has been raised thus far to go toward the project.

In addition, on Nov. 7, a chicken dinner will be held at the location of the new park on Maple Street, in the old middle school lot. The dinner will involve pick-up/to-go orders only and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the park project.