Four-year-old Wesley Hickman of Piqua is living a young aviator’s dream as he “flies” a peddle-powered WACO at the 24th annual WACO Fly-In last Sunday. A large crowd turned out to look over more than 50 aircraft, many of them vintage WACO’s manufactured in Troy.

The grass ramp at historic WACO Field and Aviation Learning Center was host to more than 50 aircraft with visitors from a number of states converging on the field for the 24th annual WACO Fly-In last weekend.