Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 11

THEFT: A vehicle was reportedly broken into overnight in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

DAMAGE: Kensington Park reportedly had damage to its playground.

THEFT: Crystal Donnelly, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Big Mike’s.

Sept. 12

UNDERAGE: A juvenile was charged with underage consumption.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A vehicle was reportedly stolen from Staunton Commons.

Sept. 13

OVERDOSE: Bryan Eastman, 46, of Troy, allegedly overdosed at the Stouder Center.

POSSESSION: Bri’Anna Lovato, 26, of Xenia, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and contributing to the unruliness of a child in the area of West Main and Tamplin Drive.

Sept. 14

OPEN CONTAINER: Kyle Rusk, 34, of St. Paris, was charged with an open container at Herrlinger Park.

POSSESSION: Steven Downing, 33, of Troy, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Troy Kroger.

OVERDOSE: Michael Reardon, 36, of Dayton, reportedly overdosed in the parking lot of Walmart. Charges pending lab results.

Sept. 16

SCAM: A Troy resident reported being scammed off eBay.

THEFT: Tools reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.

Sept. 17

POSSESSION: Ashley Peters, 34, of New Carlisle, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and drug abuse instruments.

TRESPASS: Mark Klopf, 41, of Tipp City, was charged with criminal trespass in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

Alyshia Rindler, 35, of Dayton, was charged with criminal trespass, too.

ASSAULT: An officer responded to the Troy Kettering Hospital from a reported assault. Case pending.

FAKE CASH: Counterfeit bills were passed at Walmart. Case pending.

BUS ISSUE: A vehicle ran a Troy City Schools’ bus stop near Motel 6. Case suspended due to poor vehicle description.

Sept. 18

THEFT: A theft of a candy bar and two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches was reported at Circle K.