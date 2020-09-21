Troy Christian boys soccer blanks Lehman: Weekend sports roundup

TROY — In the first Division III state boys soccer poll on Sept. 7, Troy Christian was tied with Mariemont for the top ranking. On Sept. 14, the Eagles fell to No. 2, just behind Mariemont.

Saturday, Troy Christian continued to make its case, shutting out Lehman 5-0 at home to remain undefeated at the season’s halfway point and improve to 8-0.

Josh Brubaker had a hat trick and Ty Davis scored two goals to lead the Eagles. Alex Free dished out two assists, while Evan Murphy, Chas Schemmel and Hunter Williams each had one. Tanner Conklin made two saves in goal to post the shutout.

Newton 10,

Fairlawn 0

PLEASANT HILL — Senior Alexander Hild tied a school record with six goals in one game Friday night, leading Newton to a 10-0 victory over Fairlawn.

Josh Fisher scored two goals and had two assists, Ely Cook and Amorie Maxwell each had one, Brady McClish had three assists and Cook and Jonathan Maxwell each had one assist.

Miami East 1,

Dayton Christian 1

DAYTON — Trey Kreitzer scored the Vikings’ lone goal as Miami East battled Dayton Christian to a 1-1 draw Saturday on the road.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 4,

Greenon 0

TROY — Morgan Taylor scored two goals and goalkeeper Sidney Taylor made 16 saves in a shutout effort Saturday, leading the Troy Christian girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Greenon.

Zy Parker and Erin Schenk each added a goal for the Eagles (4-4-2), while Lauren Rutkowski and Megan Swartz each had an assist.

Other scores: Bethel (8-1) 8, Catholic Central 0. Miami East 5, Kenton Ridge 2. Lehman 1, Summit Country Day 1.

• Volleyball

Covington 3,

Houston 1

COVINGTON — Leading 2-1 in the fourth set Saturday, the Covington volleyball team outlasted Houston with a gutsy performance, closing out the match 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 31-29 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Carlie Besecker had 22 kills, six blocks, 13 digs and an ace to lead the Buccaneers, Nigella Reck added nine kills, four blocks, 22 digs and three aces, Lauren York had four kills, 14 digs and an ace, Emmaline Kiser had three kills, two blocks and three digs, Alyssa Kimmel had two kills, 16 digs and two aces, Ellery Reck had 38 assists, two kills, 10 digs and an ace and Hillary Hoying had a kill, 12 digs and three aces.

Other scores: Troy Christian (8-4) 3, Mississinawa Valley 0. Franklin Monroe 3, Milton-Union (6-4) 0.

• Cross Country

Dave Lightle

Invitational

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s Gannon Owen scored his second individual win of the year as the Red Devil boys and girls swept the Dave Lightle Invitational, a 3,200-meter race Saturday at Kyle Park in Tipp City.

Tippecanoe’s boys won with 23 points, led by Owen’s win in 10:16.8. Allan Murray was third (10:27), Dylan Taylor was fourth (10:30), Trenton Brown was sixth (10:32.3) and Michael Lyons was ninth (10:38.3).

Troy finished second with 53 points. Gavin Hutchinson led the way in fifth (10:31.5), Will Schaefer was seventh (10:35.7), Josh Lovitt was eighth (10:35.9), Kyle McCord was 14th (10:49.4) and Luke Plaisier was 26th (11:16.8).

Piqua was third with 89 points, led by Nolan Campbell in second (10:24), Caven Wiles in 15th (10:53.4) and Jesse Furman in 20th (11:05.1).

On the girls side, Tippecanoe won with 26 points. Alex Foster was second (12:19.1), Annie Sinning was third (12:21.1), Shelby Hept was fourth (12:25.2), Gracie Wead was sixth (12:35.2) and Isa Ramos was 11th (13:10.4).

Troy was second with 52 points. Emma Kennett was seventh (12:41), Millie Peltier was ninth (12:59.9), Emma Marlow was 10th (13:08), Ashley Kyle was 12th (13:22.7) and Josie Marlow was 14th (13:25.1).

Piqua was fourth with 111 points, led by Cassie Schrubb in fifth (12:32.7).

Graham

Invitational

ST. PARIS — Bethel’s boys team and Covington’s Bennett Welborn scored victories at the Graham Invitational Saturday, while Miami East’s girls led the local competitors in second place.

Bethel’s boys were first with 73 points. Trent Schweikhardt was sixth (17:24.6), Cole Brannan was seventh (17:25.5), Kaleb Roberts was 10th (17:29), Jaiden Hogge was 11th (17:29.8) and Nathaniel Patton was 39th (18:27.8).

Covington was third with 92 points, led by Welborn’s win in 16:36.8. Asher Long (14th, 17:37.4) and Mic Barhorst (16th, 17:40.5) also turned in top-20 finishes. Miami East was 10th with 253 points.

On the girls side, Miami East was second with 121 points, led by Maryn Gross in fifth (20:52.8) and Kiley Davie in 10th (21:24).

Bethel was seventh with 182 points, led by Mackenzie Nida in 18th (22:24.9). Covington was eighth with 188 points, led by Johanna Welborn in 16th (22:01.7).

Eaton

Invitational

EATON — Troy Christian’s Noah Shook was second individually and Milton-Union’s girls were fourth as a team at the Eaton Invitational Saturday.

Milton-Union was fourth in the girls gold race with 121 points, led by Sophie Meredith in 12th (20:55.4) and Micah Tracy in 18th (21:50.4). For the Bulldog boys in the gold race, Eric Trittschuh was fourth individually (17:15.8) and Chris Miller was 10th (17:45).

Shook finished second for the Eagles in the boys white race in 17:46.9. Troy Christian’s girls were fourth in the white race with 82 points, led by Jewel Myers in 15th (23:39.6) and Mackenzie Rougier in 16th (23:40.3).

Cedarville

Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Newton’s boys finished sixth at the Cedarville Invitational Saturday with 201 points, led by Owen Via’s ninth-place finish (17:13.1).