Summer cooling help nears end

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is administering the HEAP Summer Crisis Program through Sept. 30. This program provides a one-time assistance payment on a current electric bill, central air conditioning repairs, and/or air condition unit and/or fan purchase.

The Summer Crisis Program can provide assistance to households with an older household member (60 years or older) or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. This year the program has been expanded to also provide assistance to households who have an electric service disconnection notice, have had electric service shut off, are trying to establish new electric service, have PIPP Plus default on their electric account, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

All households needing assistance are encouraged to call Miami County CAC at (937) 335-7921 to request information on applying and must have a gross household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For example, a household of two must have an annual income at or below $30,170 per year and for a household of four it must be at or below $45,850 per year.

Required documentation needed to apply includes, proof of all household income for the last 30 days or 12 months, proof of citizenship for all household members (birth certificates and/or Social Security cards), list of household members and their social security numbers and birth dates, and most recent utility bills (heat source and electric bills) regardless of the account status, proof of disability.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and the different ways available to complete an application for assistance, please call the Miami County CAC Intake Department at (937) 335-7921.