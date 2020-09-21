Several accidents on I-75 Saturday

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Two accidents happened in the same area, but opposite sides of Interstate 75 on Saturday afternoon.

The first accident was at 11 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-75 at mile market 77, according to dispatch at the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Incomplete reports say BrettVogel, 31, of Englewood, hit Keith Taylor, 50, of Vandalia, causing both vehicles to go off the side of the road. Taylor’s vehicle rolled on its side and Vogel’s vehicle hit a right-of-way fence and sign.

Taylor was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition is unknown following multiple calls to the hospital. Vogel was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center by Tipp City medics and is no longer listed as a patient.

Vogel was cited for failure to control, according to reports.

At 3:41 p.m. on southbound I-75, another accident, again at mile marker 77, saw a Jeep and a semi truck overturn into the ditch.

According to reports, Lakeith Kinnel, 39, of Piqua, lost control of his Jeep Liberty, hitting a semi-truck driven by Jeffrey Chase, 59, of Indiana. Both went off the side of the road and overturned.

Kinnel was treated at the scene by Troy EMS and cited for failure to control.

Chase was taken to UVMC by Troy Fire Department medics and is no longer listed as a patient.

The investigation continues into both accidents, according to the OSP dispatcher.