PIQUA — Alma V. Victor, 89, of Piqua, passed away at 7:32 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 26, 1931 in Shelby County to the late David E. and Edra (Shawler) Apple.

She married Ned Netzley who preceded her in death in 1991. She then married Edward G. Victor in 1992 and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Survivors include a son, Scott A. (the late Cheryl) Netzley of Kokomo, Indiana; four grandchildren, Sandy L. Netzley Luke of Troy, Brett (Chanda) Victor of Piqua, Brandi (Jay) Bowman of Indiana, Adam (Sarah) Netzley of Indiana; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn (Donald) Rose of Conover. She was preceded in death by a son, Shelton Netzley.

Mrs. Victor was a 1949 graduate of Green Township School and worked as the Cook Supervisor for the Milton-Union School. She was a member of the Covington Christian Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the V. F. W.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Church officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or one’s favorite charity.

