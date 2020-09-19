Seatbelt awareness activity held

CASSTOWN — On Tuesday, Sept. 15, as part of National Farm Safety and Health Awareness Week, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held a seat beltawareness activity. As students exited the parking lot at Miami East High School, the drivers were stopped and their seatbelts were checked.

All student drivers and passengers were inspected for wearing their seatbelt. They received a “LifeSavers” candy because seatbelts save lives. Any student drivers or passengers not wearing their seatbelts were instructed to put on their seat beltimmediately.

Results of the event proved that a majority of the drivers at Miami East High School do wear their seatbelt. Over 60 drivers and passengers were presented candy with 5.8 percent of drivers not wearing their seat beltand 94.2 percent wearing the seatbelt. Similar results as were collected last fall when 8 percent of drivers were not wearing their seatbelt.

The first seat beltwas in a Volvo vehicle in 1849. On Feb. 15, 1885, the seat beltpatent was given to Edward J. Claghorn. By the 1930s doctors were requesting the vehicles be equipped with the restraining device. By the 1950s they were seen regularly in automobiles. And legislation in 1966-1968 made them mandatory for all cars.

The FFA’s Safety Committee would like to encourage all drivers to slow down and wear their seatbelt. Committee members involved in this activity were Anna Broerman, Gretchen Stevens, Anthony Putnam, and Jimmy Sutherly.