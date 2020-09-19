Schools see more COVID-19 cases

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County has seen one additional death and more COVID-19 cases in the schools in the past week.

Piqua City Schools as well as Piqua Catholic reported cases of COVID-19 this week, according to Miami County Public Health Health Educator Vicky Knisley-Henry. Troy Junior High, Tipp Middle School, LT Ball, Tippecanoe High School and UVCC had previously reported cases.

Knisley-Henry said a total of 10 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in county schools as of Friday.

She said information on the last three deaths is not yet available.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,326 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, 49 deaths and 125 total hospitalizations. There are 1,021 residents presumed recovered from the coronavirus in Miami County. Since Sept. 4, there have been 213 new COVID-19 cases, seven new hospitalizations and six new deaths reported, according to Knisley-Henry.

Miami County remains at risk level 2, or Orange, on the state’s advisory system, which means residents should exercise a high degree of caution as there is increased exposure and spread. The county met three of seven alert indicators again this week, including:

• 50+ cases per 100,000 population within last two weeks

• New cases trajectory increase over a five-day period

• More than 50 percent of new cases are from non-congregate care living

In addition, Miami County is listed as a High Incidence area, Knisley-Henry said. A county is flagged as high incidence when more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

“Miami County has had a significant increase in cases over the past two weeks. All the schools in the county have resumed classes and we are now seeing positive COVID-19 cases within the schools,” Knisley-Henry said. “It is important to remember the steps that can be taken to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Limit social gatherings, practice safe social distancing, and wear a face covering when you are out in public.

“If you are sick or if you live with someone who is sick, stay home. Please do not attend school, sports activities, social gatherings, or other events,” she said.

Knisley-Henry said those who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 may be considered a close contact and are asked to quarantine for 14 days. She said what is considered close contact includes:

• You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

• You shared eating or drinking utensils

• They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

“Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms,” Knisley-Henry said.

People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

In Ohio, there are a total of 142,596 COVID-19 cases, 14,687 total hospitalizations and 4,608 deaths. There are 120,858 Ohio residents presumed recovered from the virus.