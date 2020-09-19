DAYTON — Kathy A. Wolinskiage, 78, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Friendship Village.

Born November 24, 1941 in West Charleston, OH to John and Nora Alice {Frantz} Fisher.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Edward Wolinski.

Kathy is survived by her children, Barbara (Jeff) Garrison, Dayton, OH, Alice (Jeff) Elliott, Casstown, OH, Judy (Joe) Apple, Oakridge, TN, Bryan (JoAnna) Wolinski, Freeland MI, Alicia Wolinski, Saginaw, MI, brother, Larry (Lynn) Fisher, Dayton, OH and 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Kathy worked as a waitress for many years at Rench’s Restaurant, Tipp City. She enjoyed playing scrabble, bingo and going to garage sales. Kathy dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH. Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home; Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com